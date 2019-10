New Delhi: The government has appointed Indian Information Service (IIS) official KS Dhatwalia as new PIB DG. He will replace Sitanshu Kar.

Dhatwalia will become the 28th DG of the Press Information Bureau succeeding incumbent Sitanshu Ranjan Kar.

The new incumbent is currently posted as the Principal DG, Training and Research, in New Delhi. He will continue to hold the additional charge of DG, Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC).