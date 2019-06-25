Krupasindhu Mishra takes over as I&PR director

Bhubaneswar: Krupasindhu Mishra on Tuesday assumed charges as the new director of information and public relations (I&PR) department of the government of Odisha.

Mishra was given a warm welcome by senior officials and other employees of the I&PR department after he assumed charges in the afternoon.

Later, presiding over a meeting he emphasised on discipline and adherence and advised the officials to give stress on work culture, punctuality and responsibility to make the department stronger.

He appealed to the officials to maintain transparency, proficiency and honesty in the department and take the fruits of good governance to the people.

He also asked the employees to become more active in their works with the help of the application of technology and the use of their own experience.

During the meeting, organised at the Public Relations Bhawan conference hall, additional director Niranjan Sethi welcomed the new director and briefed about the programmes of the department.