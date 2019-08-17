Krishna river floods affect 87 villages in Andhra Pradesh, toll rises to 2

Amaravati: Flood waters of Krishna river has affected 87 villages in Andhra Pradesh taking the toll to 2, according to reports on Saturday.

The reports said hundreds of acres of farmland remained submerged in Krishna and Guntur districts even as the flood fury in river Krishna was abating.

The State Real-Time Governance Centre said, after touching a maximum of 8.21 lakh cusecs in the early hours of the day, the flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada has fallen to 7.99 lakh cusecs at 10 am while the inflow remained steady at 7.57 lakh cusecs.

Even the discharges from upstream reservoirs showed a declining trend but the travails of more than 17,500 people in 87 villages under 32 mandals in Krishna and Guntur districts may continue for the next two days.

Agriculture crops in 5,311 hectares and horticulture crops in 1,400 hectares remained submerged in the flood in these districts.