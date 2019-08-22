Krishan Kumar Takes Charge As SJTA’s Chief Administrator

Puri: Senior IAS officer and Works Secretary Krishan Kumar today took charge as the chief administrator of Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA).

Kumar will hold the additional charge of the SJTA along with his own duties.

Kumar visited Jagannath temple and paid obeisance to the three deities before taking over as the chief administrator of the 12th-century shrine here today.

After taking over the charge Kumar said, “priority will be given towards temple’s development, rituals of deities and proper darshan of the devotees”.

On the other hand, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Shreemayee Mishra today took charge as head of the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation (OTDC). Mishra was appointed for the new post by CM Naveen Patnaik.

Speaking to media persons after taking over the new task Mishra said, ” importance will be given towards the development of the tourism sector in the state and work will be done for women empowerment through tourism.”