Krishan Kumar appointed new Cooperation Commissioner of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Dr Krishan Kumar, a 2002-batch IAS officer, was appointed the new Commissioner-cum-Secretary of Cooperation department on Thursday.

Dr Krishan Kumar, currently the Vice Chairman of Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) and Managing Director of Smart City Ltd, has been given the additional charge as special secretary in Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment department.

It is pertinent to mention here that Kumar was actively involved in organising the Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup Bhubaneswar 2018, .FEST (Bhubaneswar City Festival), implementing MO Bus & MO Cycle and several other new projects launched by the state government last year.

According to sources, Kumar’s appointment has been made in view of state government’s recently-launched flagship program ‘KAALIA’ scheme for farmers of Odisha.

As per the notification of General Administration department, Ranjana Chopra, a 1994-batch IAS officer, has been appointed as the new Director General of Gopabandhu Academy of Administration.