Kotpad MLA files nomination as independent candidate

Koraput: Kotpad’s sitting MLA Chandrasekhar Majhi, on Wednesday filed his nomination papers for the Assembly constituency as an independent candidate.

The Congress leader, Majhi submitted the nomination papers at the office of Jeypore Sub Collector as an independent candidate.

After filing the nomination papers, he told to the media persons that the party high command had promised to give the ticket to him, but in vain. Following which he filed the nomination as an independent candidate.

The Indian National Congress had announced its first phase list of candidates for the upcoming general elections, in which the party had named candidates for six Lok Sabha and 36 Assembly segments.

