Kotpad block in Koraput receives highest rainfall of 122.0 mm

Bhubaneswar: The cumulative average rainfall of the state from June 1 to July 10 comes to a deficit of 14.4 per cent over the long term average rainfall, said special relief commissioner (SRC) on Wednesday.

The state recorded an average rainfall of 5.0 mm in the last 24 hours. Six districts have received average rainfall more than 10 mm. The districts are Nabarangpur- 18.9 mm, Khordha- 18.7 mm, Cuttack- 15.8 mm, Koraput- 15.1 mm, Kalahandi- 11.6 mm and Malkanagiri- 11.3 mm, the SRC said.

The districts where average rainfall remained below 10 mm are Kendrapara- 9.0 mm, Jagatsinghpur- 8.4 mm, Jajpur- 5.8 mm, Bhadrak- 5.7 mm, Rayagada- 5.7 mm, Nayagarh- 2.9 mm, Kandhamal- 2.9 mm, Angul- 2.8 mm, Balasore- 2.6 mm, Sambalpur- 2.3 mm, Dhenkanal- 2.0 mm, Subarnapur- 2.0 mm, Deogarh- 1.9 mm, Jharsuguda- 1.4 mm, Ganjam- 0.8 mm, Mayurbhanj- 0.6 mm, Puri- 0.5 mm, Balangir- 0.4 mm, Keonjhar- 0.2 mm and Sundargarh- 0.1 mm.

Similarly, four districts Bargarh, Boudh, Gajapati and Nuapada have not received any rainfall during the past 24 hours. One block has recorded rainfall of more than 100 mm and three other blocks have recorded rainfall between 50 mm and 100 mm.

The highest rainfall of 122.0 mm has been received in Kotpad Block of Koraput district, 62.0 mm in Kantapada Block of Cuttack district, 60.4 mm in Balipatna Block of Khordha district and 54.4 mm in Nawarangpur Block of Nabarangpur district.

Going by districts, 17 districts have received normal rainfall (+19% to -19%) whereas 12 districts have received deficit rainfall (shortfall of >19% up to 39%) during the period from 1.6.2019 to 10.07.2019 (cumulative). The average rainfall of the remaining one district Gajapati has remained severe deficit rainfall (shortfall of >39% up to 59%).

Block-wise rainfall data indicates that 31 Blocks have received surplus rainfall of more than 19%, 138 Blocks received normal rainfall (+19% to -19%), 78 Blocks received deficit rainfall (shortfall of >19% up to 39%), 49 Blocks received severe deficit rainfall (shortfall of >39% up to 59%) and 18 Blocks received scanty rainfall i.e. deficit by more than 59% during the period from 1.6.2019 to 10.07.2019.