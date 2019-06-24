Kotak contributes Rs 5 crore towards Odisha Cyclone Relief

Bhubaneswar: Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak) today announced that it will undertake disaster management activities in the areas affected by cyclone Fani in Odisha.

The disaster management activities including relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction will be undertaken as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the bank said.

The CSR Programme on “Relief and Rehabilitation” will be implemented in partnership with the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) for the people of Odisha, who have been severely affected by the tropical cyclone Fani that hit the State on 3rd May, 2019.

Under the CSR Programme, Kotak contributed an amount of Rs 5 Crore to OSDMA, as funding of the implementation of the CSR Programme, in the cyclone Fani-affected regions of the State.

Uday Kotak, Managing Director & CEO, Kotak Mahindra Bank said, “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the people of Odisha who have been adversely affected by this disaster and for those who are relentlessly working to help, restore and rehabilitate the needy.”

“As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility agenda, we look forward to jointly work with OSDMA to implement disaster management activities (including relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction) will be undertaken in Odisha State. We are making a small financial contribution to OSDMA to provide support to the people affected by the cyclone,” he added.

Similarly, Central bank contributed Rs 3 crore, NIT Rourkela Alumni Association Rs 71 lakh and Gopalpur Port Rs 51 lakh, Sri Ramchandra Bhanja Medical College 1975-80 batch students association Rs 1.25 lakh, Ahuti Stanger Laboratories Abu Dhabi Rs 50,000, Utkal Banga Sangram Manch Rs 10,000 and Odisha Pragati Sangh, Kolkata donated Rs 10,000 for the relief and restoration works.