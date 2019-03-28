KOSH Instant Oats Introduces Three New Exciting Flavours

Bhubaneswar: KOSH Instant Oats, a premium oats grain brand from Future Consumer Limited, added three new exciting flavours of instant oats to their product range.

Health conscious foodies can now feast on three new flavours which include the all-time hit among Mumbaikars – Oats in Bombay Pav Bhaji Masala, Panch Phoran inspired Oats in Bengal Spice Mix and the popular Oats in Schezwan Masala.

The new range of Instant Oats can be a healthy snacking dish or even a meal that can be prepared within just a few minutes.

In addition to this, KOSH Instant Oats existing range includes savoury flavours that are inspired from popular regional dishes like Lively Lemon has been inspired by Lemon Rice a famous dish in the south of India, Chole Masala from the North of India &Chinese Chilli and Terrific Tomato for people who prefer spicy and tangy food. For the ones with a sweet tooth, Kosh has launched Magic Mango and Banana Caramel both infused with the goodness of fruit and oats.

Speaking about adding new variants of oats flavours Sadashiv Nayak, CEO – Food Business, Future Group says, “Healthy food is always perceived as food that is not tasty and bland. Likewise, oats are generally considered as an ingredient that is consumed only for breakfast. KOSH has changed this perception and has introduced different products through which oats can be consumed at any meal and most interestingly also as a dessert. Our initial range of flavoured oats was a big hit which is why we are delighted to introduce three new recipes for all our consumers.”

KOSH flavoured oats is available in packs of 40gms and can be purchased from Big Bazaar, Easyday, HyperCity, Heritage, Nilgiris, Foodworld, Aadhar and WH Smith stores across the country. Bombay Pav Bhaji Masala, Bengal Spice Mix and Schezwan Masala are priced at Rs.18 while Lively Lemon, Chole Masala, Chinese Chilli, Terrific Tomato, Magic Mango and Banana Caramelis priced at Rs.15.