Koraput Literary Festival: Odisha Guv, Culture Min to Grace the 2-day Event

Koraput: The second edition of Koraput Literary Festival (KLF) organised by leading media and publishing house Odia Media Private Limited is scheduled to be held on 20th and 21st October, 2019.

The two-day national festival will witness a huge gathering of celebrated authors, thinkers, policymakers, politicians, social activists and intellectuals from Odisha as well as other parts of the country. Odisha’s Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal and culture minister Mr. Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi will grace the valedictory session and confer Koraput Literary Awards on 21st October evening at Tribal Museum, Koraput.

The event will be inaugurated by celebrated Dogri author from Jammu & Kashmir, Prof. Lalit Mangotra in the presence of poet Mr. Pradeep Biswal and Koraput Collector Mr. Madhusudan on 20th October, at the lush green scenic ambiance of Brown Valley Coffee Estate some 22 KM away from Koraput. Festival director and noted author-journalist Subhransu Panda will preside over bothy inaugural and valedictory sessions.

This two-day national literary extravagance will accommodate more than 60 speakers in 15 sessions. Apart from this, more than 40 poets will participate I multilingual poetry recitation session. Also, there will be a film screening session at the premises of COATS in Koraput. The award-winning documentary “Kotpad Weaving” will be screened in the presence of noted weaver Padma Shri Gobardhan Panika.

During the closing ceremony, well-known author Dr Gourahari Das will be conferred with the Koraput Literary Award 2019 for Fiction and noted poet Sri Bipin Nayak will receive Koraput Literary Award 2019 for Poetry. The award comprises a cash prize of 21,000 INR each with a citation, a memento and a Geeta Gobinda Khandua.

Also, 10 personalities from the undivided Koraput region will be felicitated for their achievements and contributions to the society. They are successful Agriculture Entrepreneur Sujoy Pradhan, Jeypoer’s wild-animal crusaders “War Team”, Administrator Alok Kumar Anugulia, Author Satyanarayan Gantayata, literary activist Chandrakanta Biswal, playwright Ashok Kar, social activist Sanjit Patnayak, entrepreneur Akshaya Kumar Patra, poet Jaladhar swain, Journalist Santakar Chelapila will also be felicitated.

In KLF 2019 out of 15 sessions, 3 sessions will be held on the first day and the rest will be held on the second day of the festival. On the second day, the initial session will be on’ Koraput and Development’ where BJD leader Rabi Narayan Nanda, Congress leader Pradeep Majhi, BJP leader Bhrugu Baxipatra, former administrator Gadadhar Parida, policymaker Charudutta Panigrahi and social activist Umi Daniel will take part. Senior journalist Sandeep Sahu will be the moderator of the discussion.

“Nature and creativity” will be another subjection day-2. In this session, Prof.Bikram Kumar Das, Dash Benhur, Narayan Panda, Sunita Satpathy and well-known Malayalam author V. Muzafer Ahamed will join. Netajee Abhiandan will be the moderator of this discussion.

Among others, Raghuram Padal, Gourahari Das, Bipin Nayak, Ajay Swain, Saqti Mohanty, Pritidhara Samal, Aditeswar Mishra, Amaresh Biswal, Amiya RanjanMohapatra, Hadibandhu Mahakhuda, Biraja Bal, Sanjukta Mohapatra, Kanak Manjarisahoo, Dipak Samantrai, Krushna Singh, Saktiprabha Mishra, Gayatri Mavuru, Gyana Hota, Ramakanta Mishra, Rakshak Nayak, Sarat Chandra Acharya, Kamala Pujari, Sumani Jhodia, DebadattaPati, Girish Ranjan Sahoo, KulangarByangakabi,Natendra Kumar Bhoi, Pradeep Kumar Mishra, Madhuri Panda, Rabi Satapathy, Meena Swain, Jhansi Singh, Padmasri GobardhanPanika, Jema Panika, will join in different sessions. An Authentic movie on kotpad saree will also be screened.

Odia Media also organises a bunch of national and state-level festivals throughout the year such as Bhubaneswar Literary Festival, Bhasha Festival, Odisha Media Conclave, Odisha Youth Award, Odisha Education award, PEN IN BOOKS Young Author Award, and Odisha Excellence Award to name a few.