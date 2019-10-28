Koraput Admin Distributes Land Patta To Residents Of Kudumul Village

Koraput: Koraput district administration distributed land patta to residents of Kudumul village in Mathalpur panchayat under the Shramakanta Paramala Scheme here on Sunday.

According to sources, the initiative was led by Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra.

Koraput Tehsildar Nehru Majhi had prepared the list of the 209 beneficiaries eligible for patta under the scheme. The beneficiaries were handed over their patta by Mishra following a colorful cultural programme, added sources.

“After the patta distribution, the scenario of the village will change. All villagers should work together for the development of the village,” Mishra said.

Among others, Pottangi MLA Pritam Padhi was the Chief guest in the programme. After receiving patta, the villagers expressed their gratitude to the officers by performing dance and music, informed sources.