Konark Sun Temple reopened for visitors today

Konark: The Konark Sun Temple, which suffered minor damages when cyclonic storm Fani hit the coast of Odisha, has been opened to the public today, Director General of ASI informed.

The Black Pagoda, which was shut since May 3 following Cyclone Fani, has been restored back to normal.

While the monument reopened after 11 -long-days, visitors were seen entering the temple through manual-ticketing.

Earlier a team of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) officials led by Director General, Usha Sharma visited the temple and observed that there is no structural damage to the monument.

The Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century heritage monument at Konark about 35 km northeast from Puri on the coastline of Odisha.