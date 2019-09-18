Kohli’s unbeaten 72 leads India win by 7 wickets against SA

Bhubaneswar: With scintillating innings by Virat Kohli, India began their home season in an emphatic manner by crushing visitors South Africa by 7 wickets in the 2nd T20I of a 3-match series in Mohali on Wednesday.

Virat Kohli scored a brilliant half-century (72*) while Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan were off to a flying start before Andile Phehlukwayo dismissed Rohit for 12.

Kohli got good support from opener Shikhar Dhawan who went after the South African bowling attack after the early departure of Rohit Sharma who was struck in front for 12 by Andile Phehlukwayo.

David Miller pulled off a stunner to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan for 40 off the bowling of Tabrez Shamsi and Bjorn Fortuin dismissed Rishabh Pant.

South Africa posted 149/5 in 20 overs against India in the second T20 International in Mohali after the hosts won the toss and opted to field. Skipper Quinton de Kock top-scored with a 37-ball 52, while Temba Bavuma made 49.

For India, Deepak Chahar scalped two wickets giving away 22 runs from his four overs. Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini took one wicket each for the hosts.

<>

</>

The dominant run only continued as the Men in Blue outclassed South Africa and took an unbeatable 1-0 lead in the 3-match series.