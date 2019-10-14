Kohli now two points away to dethrone Steve Smith as No.1 Test batsman

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli is two points away from the No.1 Test batsman in the ICC rankings after a career-best 254 not out against South Africa in Pune.

In the latest Test, Kohli knocked his highest Test knock of 254 not out is now only one point adrift of Australia’s star batsman who is on top with 937 points. Kohli gained 37 points to reach 936 points.

Virat Kohli scored his first Test hundred of 2019 and his 7th Test double hundred as India crushed South Africa by an innings and 137 runs in the second match in Pune.

Virat Kohli, meanwhile, had an average Test series in the West Indies after the first Test against South Africa in Vizag, his points tally dropped below for the first time since January 2018.

In Vizag, Kohli managed just 20 runs in the 1st innings and was unbeaten on 31 in the 2nd innings of the 1st Test that India won by 203.

Notably, Kohli had claimed the No.1 rank and had occupied the spot for a while as Steve Smith served out a 1-year ban due to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.