Kohli 19 runs away from breaking Javed Miandad’s record

New Delhi: Indian skipper Virat Kohli is just 19 runs away from overtaking Pakistan’s Javed Miandad as the highest run-scorer against West Indies in ODI cricket.

The Indian captain did not get to bat in the first ODI of the series as West Indies had batted first and only 13 overs could be bowled before the rain in Providence ensured that the match was washed out.

Miandad played his last ODI against the Windies in 1993 and so Kohli will be breaking a 26-year-old record if he manages to hit 19 runs in the upcoming second ODI in Port of Spain.

Miandad took 64 innings to score 1930 runs against the West Indies and if Kohli manages to surpass him in the second ODI, he will have to take just 34 innings to do so.

After rain playing spoilsport in the first ODI of the three-game series in Guyana, India and West Indies have moved to the Queen’s Park Oval for the second game and both teams will be looking to start on the attack after a washed-out opening game.

The ODI series will further be followed by a two-match Test series, with the first clash of the series set to be held from August 22-27.