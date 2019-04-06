Koh-i-noor is an integral part of Indian history: William Darlymple

Bhubaneswar: Eminent author William Dalrymple on Saturday said that Koh-i-noor has a controversial history and there are many claimants to it.

Delivering 20th Odisha Knowledge Hub Lecture series organised here in Secretariat conference hall, Dalrymple said, “The gem is one of the largest cut diamonds in the world, weighing 105.6 carats.”

The term Koh-i-Noor is Persian meaning “Mountain of Light”; it has been known by this name since 18th century. The gem has changed hands among various parts of Globe like Pakistan, Iran, and Afghanistan. Presently it is ceded to Queen Victoria as part of the British Crown jewels.

Dalrymple further mentioned Koh-i-noor is an integral part of Indian history, art and literature. It symbolized colonial sovereignty in India. He also related to the historical reference of King Ranjit Singh presenting the jewel to Lord Jagannath at Puri. Dalrympol termed Koh-i-noor as the most infamous diamond of the world because of the controversies around its ownership and after effects of its possession.

Introducing Dalrymple to the audience of OKH, Additional Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner Sri Asit Kumar Tripathy said that William Dalrymple is a famous historian, traveler and a journalist. He is author of nine world famous books about India and Islamic world. Because of his scholarly reflections and discoveries he has been awarded honorary doctorates of letters from the Universities of Edinburgh, St Andrews, Aberdeen, Bradford and Lucknow.