Know the trains cancelled, diverted for modernisation work

trains cancelled
Bhubaneswar: In view of safety-related modernisation work at Tundla railway station in Firozabad and Aligarh Railway Section under North Central Railway jurisdiction, the ECoR cancelled and diverted the following trains:

Cancellation Of Trains

01.12875 Puri-Anand Vihar Neelachal Express from Puri on 18.10.2019

02.12815 Puri-Anand Vihar Nandankanan Express from Puri on 19.10.2019

03.12876 Anand Vihar-Puri Neelachal Express from Anand Vihar on 20.10.2019

04.12816 Anand Vihar-Puri Nandankanan Express from Anand Vihar on 21.10.2019

Diversion of trains via PT Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn (Mughalsarai)

12819 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express from Bhubaneswar from 2nd to 16th October 2019

22805 Bhubaneswar-Anand Vihar Super Fast Express via Sambalpur City from Bhubaneswar from 5th to 19th October 2019

12820 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Odisha Sampark Kranti Express from Anand Vihar from 1st to 18th October 2019

22806 Anand Vihar-Bhubaneswar Super Fast Express via Sambalpur City from Anand Vihar on 7th & 14th October 2019

