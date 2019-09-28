Know five amazing health benefits of curry leaves

Bhubaneswar: Curry leaves, known as kadi patta in Hindi, is a common cooking ingredient that is added to various Indian dishes to enhance their taste and flavour. But the aromatic leaves have nutrients like vitamins A, B, C, amino acids, calcium, fibre,protein, phosphorous and iron.

Ayurveda says curry leaves have the most effective medicinal nature and has mild laxative properties and can balance the metabolism levels in the body.

Here are the top 5 amazing health benefits of curry leaves.

Boosts digestion

Since days of yore, one of the benefits of curry leaves is that it aids digestion. In Ayurveda, it is believed that kadi patta has mild laxative properties that help the stomach get rid of unwanted waste.

Maintains blood sugar levels

A study published in the Journal of Plant food for Nutrition has revealed that curry leaves can lower blood sugar levels by affecting insulin activity.

Keeps heart healthy

A study published in the Journal of Chinese Medicine showed that “curry leaves can help increase the amount of good cholesterol (HDL) and protect you from heart disease and atherosclerosis,” Momaya says.

To help you lose weight

Kadi patta is known to improve digestion by altering the way your body absorbs fat. This quality is particularly helpful to the obese.

Lowers cholesterol

Did you know that curry leaves have properties that can help in lowering one’s blood cholesterol levels? Well, as per a published study these shrubs, packed with antioxidants prevent the oxidation of cholesterol that forms LDL cholesterol (bad cholesterol). This, in turn, increases the amount of good cholesterol (HDL) and protects you from heart disease and atherosclerosis.