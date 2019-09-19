Know amazing health benefits of Tulsi leaves

Lifestyle
By pragativadinewsservice
6

Bhubaneswar: Tulsi (Holy Basil) holds immense significance in Hindu religion. Due to its healing and spiritual properties, it is considered as “The Queen of the Herbs”.

Related Posts

Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest – 2019 on Sept 22

Trauma In Children May Result in Stomach Disorder

Diet rich in fatty fish may reduce childhood asthma

Here are some amazing health benefits of Tulsi leaves-

  1. Reduce fever- Tulsi is an excellent antibiotic and disinfectant agent. Its medicinal properties protect the body from infections and viral fever.
  2. Cures respiratory disorders- It is very effective in curing almost all respiratory disorders including bronchitis, both chronic and acute.
  3. Prevents lung disorders- Being rich in vitamin C, tulsi not only provide relief from the infections in the lungs but also clear the lung congestion.
  4. Reduce stress- The potassium content in tulsi reduces blood pressure and stress in the body.
  5. Oral health- Tulsi is an excellent mouth freshener and an oral disinfectant. It prevents tooth decay, toothache and promotes oral health.
Continue Reading
pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories

Bhubaneswar Cookery Contest – 2019 on Sept 22

Trauma In Children May Result in Stomach Disorder

Diet rich in fatty fish may reduce childhood asthma

1 of 27