Know amazing health benefits of Tulsi leaves

Bhubaneswar: Tulsi (Holy Basil) holds immense significance in Hindu religion. Due to its healing and spiritual properties, it is considered as “The Queen of the Herbs”.
Here are some amazing health benefits of Tulsi leaves-
- Reduce fever- Tulsi is an excellent antibiotic and disinfectant agent. Its medicinal properties protect the body from infections and viral fever.
- Cures respiratory disorders- It is very effective in curing almost all respiratory disorders including bronchitis, both chronic and acute.
- Prevents lung disorders- Being rich in vitamin C, tulsi not only provide relief from the infections in the lungs but also clear the lung congestion.
- Reduce stress- The potassium content in tulsi reduces blood pressure and stress in the body.
- Oral health- Tulsi is an excellent mouth freshener and an oral disinfectant. It prevents tooth decay, toothache and promotes oral health.