KKR appoints David Hussey as mentor & Kyle Mills as bowling coach

pragativadinewsservice
Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), one of the leading franchise of Indian Premier League(IPL) have officially appointed their chief mentor and bowling coach today.

As per the reports, former Australian batsman David Hussey and former Kiwi pacer Kyle Mills have been appointed as the chief mentor and bowling coach for the upcoming season of IPL.

Earlier, the franchise appointed Brendon McCullum as their head coach.

The 42-year-old Hussey, who has played over 300 T20 matches across the franchise and international cricket, was part of the KKR team from 2008 to 2010 as a player.

Mills, 40, ended his playing career in 2015 as New Zealand’s second-highest wicket-taker in ODIs with 240 wickets from 170 matches.

