KISS student selected for Commonwealth Judo Championship 2019

Bhubaneswar: Nitya Majhi has been selected in Indian Team in 46 kg Pre-Cadet Boys for the upcoming Commonwealth Judo Championship going to held from September 22 to 30 in Birmingham, UK.

Nitya, a Class 10 student of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS), was selected in the ongoing trials of Judo Federation of India at National Bal Bhawan, Kotla, New Delhi from July 7, 2019. He made it to the Indian team by defeating judokas from Haryana, Maharashtra and Delhi.

He joined KISS in 2010 in Standard-I. Nitya was regularly trained in Judo since 2013 by his coach Kandan Murmu. Nitya hails from a very poor tribal family of Murudimaha village in Tumudibandha Block of Kandhamal district. His father Abraham Majhi and mother Pusali manage their family by farming.

Nitya has won Gold, Silver and Bronze Medals in State level Judo Competitions and also participated in National level competitions.

This year, England is hosting the Commonwealth Judo Championship, where 1,000 athletes are expected to compete in various categories such as pre-cadet, cadet, junior, senior, veteran and visually impaired judoka.

Expressing happiness over the success of Nitya, KIIT & KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta said proper care and training result in success, which has been proved by our students. He congratulated Nitya and wished him success.