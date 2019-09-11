KISS-Delhi celebrates 7th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: The 7th Foundation Day of KISS-Delhi, a joint venture of Government of NCT Delhi and KISS-Bhubaneswar, was celebrated on 11th September 2019.

Rajendra Pal Gautam, Hon’ble Minister, SC & ST, Social Welfare & Cooperative, Govt. of NCT, Delhi and Raajiv Yaduvanshi, Pr. Secretary, Health & Family Welfare addressed the students on the occasion.

Education is the key to development and students should pursue education with discipline, opined the guests. “KISS-Delhi has provided all kinds of facilities to pursue quality education and you should utilize the opportunities to excel in your life”, they said.

Addressing students, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, KISS is the leading NGO of Odisha, which has been doing good work for the upliftment of poor and underprivileged children. Following a request from the Govt. of Delhi, KISS opened its branch in the name of KISS-Delhi. The school has been successfully running in Issapur, Najafgarh for last seven years and it is moving from strength to strength. The students of KISS-Delhi are doing very well in education.

Ten best students of KISS-Delhi will be provided technical education in various branches in KIIT free of cost, Dr. Samanta declared. He also thanked the Govt. of NCT Delhi for their continuous support to KISS-Delhi and congratulated the staff, students, teachers including Kumkum Sharma, CEO, KISS-Delhi. On this occasion, Gram Pradhans of Issapur and Najafgarh felicitated Dr. Samanta for development of education in their locality.