Kingpin Of Illegal Mining Racket Arrested In Khurda

Khurda: The Special Task Force (STF) Sunday arrested the kingpin of illegal mining racket operating in Khurda Sadar area.

The kingpin of the gang has been identified as Sanjay Paikray, a resident of Kumarbasta village under Khurda Sadar police limits. Paikray has been operating illegal mining quarry in government land in Tapang area, the STF said.

As per the preliminary investigation, Sanjay Paikray was the kingpin of one of the gangs operating in the area- all working on the same modus operandi. They used to blast out boulders in rocky hills and hillocks in the area without any authority or paying any royalty to the government and thereby causing serious financial loss to the exchequer.

The operatives of the racket used to procure illegal arms and ammunition and provide to their gang members to terrorise local people, government officials and rival gangs, the police said.

Earlier on May 31, one of Paikray’s associates identified as Sana alias Dushasan Behera was apprehended by STF while preparing to commit dacoity and forwarded to the court along with seized firearms in STF PS Case No.06/2019.

The illegal mining gangs also acquired explosive substances for blasting in the above areas. STF has seized 10 Kg Ammonia nitrate Powder, Some gelatin stick, Wire, Stabilizer of explosive chemicals from the quarry run illegally by Sanjay Paikray, the STF said.

The STF has registered a case (7/19) under Sections 379/ 411/ 420/ 467/468/471/120(B)/34 IPC r/w 25/27 Arms Act r/w 3/4/5 Explosive Substance Act and Sec 12 of-Odisha Mineral Prevention of theft, smuggling and others (Unlawful Activities Act), 1988 against the accused gangster and 20 others who are running similar rackets and launched a probe.

The kingpin of illegal mining racket, Sanjay Paikray will be forwarded to the court of SDJM, Khurda today. Further investigation into the case is underway, the police further informed.