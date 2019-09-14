Kin vandalise hospital after patient’s death in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Tension ran high at a private hospital in Saheed Nagar here on Friday after the family members of a man who died at the hospital while undergoing treatment ransacked the hospital property.

As per reports, an accident victim Sanjay Kumar Sahu was admitted in the private hospital and was discharged last week after being treated in the hospital for 2.5 months.

Yesterday Sanjay was brought to the hospital by his family members after he fell sick. However, Sanjay died while undergoing treatment late last night.

Sources said, Sanjay’s family members alleged that he died due to alleged medical negligence.

As per allegations, an unidentified hospital staff allegedly removed the pipe connected with  Sanjay’s body following which he succumbed to his illness.

Alleging the hospital authorities are charging lakhs of rupees in the name of treatment, around 30-40 persons including the kin of the deceased ransacked the hospital property and assaulted staff.

After receiving information, Saheed Nagar Police reached the spot and pacified the irate locals.

 

 

