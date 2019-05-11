Kim Kardashian, Husband Kanye West welcome 4th baby

New York: Popular US-based television reality star Kim Kardashian West on Friday announced that she and her husband Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child to their family.

The 38-year-old star announced the arrival of her baby boy via surrogacy.

He’s here and he’s perfect! — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019



The newest addition to the family joins his three older siblings, sisters North (5) and Chicago (1), and brother Saint (3).

The newborn is the second baby, the couple has welcomed through a surrogate or a gestational carrier.

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star confirmed the news in January that she and her rapper hubby, were expecting again.