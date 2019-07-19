Killing of 10 people in Sonbhadra: NCST team to visit UP on July 22

New Delhi: A team of National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) will visit Sonbhadra district in Uttar Pradesh on July 22 where 10 people belonging to Scheduled Tribes were killed over a land dispute.

The team led by NCST chairperson Dr Nand Kumar Sai will visit Umbha village where the incident happened, meet the family members of deceased and injured persons and hold a meeting with the administrative and police officers in the district.

The team will visit Umbha village in the forenoon of July 22 and meet the victims. In the afternoon, the team will hold a meeting with Divisional Commissioner, Mirzapur, Additional Director General of Police, Varanasi Range, District Collector and Superintendent of Police of Sonbhadra district, a statement of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

On July 18, a village head and his supporters allegedly opened fire on a rival group, leading to the death of 10 persons belonging to Scheduled Tribes while 18 others were injured. Twenty-four people have been arrested so far in this connection.

Keeping in view of the seriousness of the incident, the Commission issued notices to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police, UP and District Collector and SP of Sonbhadra District to send factual and action taken report in the matter.