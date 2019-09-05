Killer Jeans opens Store in Odisha’s Talcher

Mumbai: Killer Jeans opened its 48th store in Talcher, Orissa. The company has 47 stores spread across Odisha. The State has been focus area for the company and the response for the stores have been good and all the stores in the State are growing well.

The brand has vibrant collection for men’s wear in formal, semi-formal and casual wear. A wide range of shirts, trousers and denim wear will be displayed in a new fashion in this store. Besides this, they also have men’s accessories like deodorants, belts, sunglasses, shoes and many more under their brands like Addictions, LawmanPg3 and Killer. The collection which is displayed also includes fusion wear for the contemporary women of today under the brand Desi Belle.

Talcher also named as Coal City of Odisha is one of the fastest-growing industrial and coal hubs in the State. Because of its huge coal reserves, the city has been ranked among the highest in terms of GDP in Odisha. Situated on the right bank of the river Brahmani, it is one of the fastest-growing industrial and mining complexes of the country. The city is surrounded by the coalfields under MCL (Mahanadi Coalfields Limited) and has three Mega Power plants like NTPC, TTPS and Jindal power plant.

The demographics of the city is changing with the increasing investments the city has been attracting and employment generation. People from across the country are moving to city to work with leading mining and power generation companies.

Kewalchand P Jain, CMD of Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited, comments on this development, “We are strengthening our position in Odisha by adding one more store. With a number of festivities coming up and increased consumer spending in this season, we are expecting good traction at this store. We would continue to increase depth of Killer Jeans brand in the State.”