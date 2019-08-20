KIIT Polytechnic Celebrates 25th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: KIIT Polytechnic celebrated its 25th Foundation Day with gaiety and grandeur today. Inaugurating the celebrations, Subroto Bagchi, Chairman, Odisha Skill Development Authority emphasised to focus on seven vital qualities to achieve institutional excellence. These are: Domain, Tools, Methodology, Quality, Innovation, Branding and Governance.

KIIT has become an institution of excellence as it has adopted, practised and executed these seven things in letter and spirit, Bagchi remarked. “As far as KIIT Polytechnic is concerned, you have to contemplate up to what extent it will reach in the coming 50 years. KIIT Polytechnic can elevate its level at par with the world’s best if it practices these seven qualities for which it should be totally committed and determined”, he added.

Gracing the occasion as the Chief Guest, Raghunandan Das, Minister of State (I) for Water Resources, I & PR, Govt. of Odisha said, “We are witnessing today the magnificent institution in form of KIIT that has become an Institution of Eminence. It was established by dint of immense contribution and sacrifice by a small team of dedicated personnel during the nascent period of the institute. We should extol and evoke the glorious sacrifices made by the committed workers in past. The state and nation expects much more from you (students) on which you should ponder and act accordingly”.

In his welcome address, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT & KISS said, one should never forget one’s past. Even if it is a small help, it should not be forgotten. Pain, adversities and struggle we faced and help and support by our friends in past carry priceless relevance and significance, he stated.

R. N. Das, Secretary, KIIT & KISS proposed the votes of thanks. Among others, Umapada Bose, Vice-President, KIIT & KISS; Dr. Pradeep Ranjan Tripathy, Principal, KIIT Polytechnic and many senior functionaries, distinguished dignitaries, students, faculties and staff were present on the occasion. As many as 17 veteran staff members were felicitated, who have been working since the inception of KIIT Polytechnic till date.