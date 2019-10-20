KIIT National Quiz Competition: Don Bosco School Wins Champions Trophy

Bhubaneswar: Subhadeep Sinha Roy and Anubhab Sinha of Don Bosco School, Kolkata became the winners of KIIT Education Summit National Level Quiz Competition. The final round of the quiz competition was held in KIIT campus on 20th October.

Swadhin Rout and B. Ankit Patro of KiiT International School, Bhubaneswar won the 1st Runners up, while Samyak Anand and Aviral Choudhary of Bridge ford School, Ranchi declared as 2nd runners up. The winning team was given trophy with cash prize of Rs. 50,000.

The 1st Runners up team was awarded with trophy with cash prize of Rs. 30,000, while the 2nd runners up team awarded trophy with Rs. 20,000 cash prize.

On this occasion Prof. H. K. Mohanty, Vice Chancellor, KIIT Deemed to be University, Prof. Sasmitarani Samanta, Pro-Vice Chancellor and Prof. Jnana Ranjan Mohanty Registrar awarded to the winners. Quiz Master Major Dr. Chandrakant Nair conducted the final round of KIIT National Quiz Competition. The theme of the quiz competition was ‘Education for All’.

KIIT Deemed to be University organised the education summit in various cities of the country to campaign education for all. More than 1 Lakh students from across the country participated in this quiz competition throughout the year. The quiz competition held in School level, State level and finally it was conducted National level. 20 groups with 40 students selected for the National level.