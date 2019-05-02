KiiT International School Students Shine in CBSE 12th Board Exam

Bhubaneswar: The students of KiiT International School (KiiT-IS) have excelled in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII examinations, the results of which were declared today.

The School has posted 100% First Division result in all the three streams – Science, Commerce and Humanities. Sammichha Garg, Ashis Panda and Ananya Sritam Nanda topped Science, Commerce and Humanities streams with 98%, 97% and 96% respectively. Remarkably, 30% students have scored above 90% marks.

Congratulating the successful students, KIIT & KISS founder Dr. Achyuta Samanta said, “It has been possible only because of best care and modern teaching methodology.” He thanked KiiT-IS Chairperson Dr. Monalisa Bal, Principal Dr. Sanjay Suar and other staff for their effort towards this success.

Established in 2007, KiiT International School has attracted the attention of one and all due to its excellence. Parents of students studying in KiiT International School have heaped praise on it for achieving excellent result in the board examinations and winning national and international accolades in the midst of several thousand public schools.