KiiT International School celebrates 13th Foundation Day

Bhubaneswar: Stress management is the need of the hour, said Virender Kumar Mehta Author, Speaker, Vedic Trainer, World record holder of memorising Oxford Dictionary and Shabaash India reality show fame on the occasion of 13th Foundation Day of KiiT International School.

Addressing the students, he said, “You should have good habits and good lifestyle to achieve your goals. One should have dedication, determination and direction to be successful in achieving the goal. One should follow the highest work ethics”.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Saswati Bal, President, KIIT and KISS said, students should try to be a good human being. Therefore, students should inculcate all the good qualities during their student lives.

At the outset, the Chairperson of KiiT International School, Dr. Mona Lisa Bal emphasised on the need to weave a strong sense of values in young people to help them manage with the pressures of the time.

The Principal of KiiT-IS, Dr. Sanjay Suar shared the uniqueness’ of the school and also outlined the aspirations and goals in the years to come, recognizing the role of the team in the growth of an institution. Among others, Pradip Kumar Das, Director, KiiT-IS also spoke on the occasion.

This was followed by the swearing-in ceremony of the Students’ Cabinet and the prefects. The flag march from the aisles created a flutter as every eye strained to catch a glimpse of the spectacle. The investiture closed with the flags being placed in the flag post, followed by pinning of the badges. The Head boy and Head girl addressed the gathering. The academic and all-round toppers were awarded prizes and certificates amidst deafening applause. To top it up to perfection, various members of the fraternity, faculty and staff, were also felicitated for their contribution to the School.