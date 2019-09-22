KIIT International Model United Nations 2019 Concludes

Bhubaneswar: KIIT International Model United Nations (KIIT MUN – 2019), one of the best and most anticipated MUN conferences in Asia, concluded on 22nd September.

The three day MUN from 20 to 22nd September was graced by Prof. Claudio Ansorena Montero, Ambassador of Costa Rica to India; Fleming Raul Duarte Ramos, Ambassador of Paraguay to India; Hector Cueva Jacome, Ambassador of Ecuador to India and Ms. Barbara Wickham, Director of British Council in India along with other prominent dignitaries in its inaugural session. On the valedictory ceremony Akash Tiwari of PETA, India and Ms. Bharati Chandra, Odisha Head, Helpage India joined as guests.

Addressing the inaugural session, Ms. Barbara Wickham, Director of British Council in India highlighted the scenario of Human Rights in 21st century. In the context of 150th Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, she said that India through Mahatma has significant influence in the history of India and world. She also laid focus on exploitation of Technology and Global Awareness. Emphasizing on the values of democracy Prof. Claudio emphasized said “we have to work hand in hand to promote democratic values all over the world.” Mr. Hector said the agricultural productivity in India is more than 2 to 3 times that of Latin America. Moreover, in IT, Education, Health etc. sectors, India is miles ahead. Mr. Fleming said, “We, as ambassador have the main task to develop bridges to maintain relationship.”

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT and KISS welcomed and introduced the distinguished Guests to the audience. Mr. Rohan Singh, Secretary General, KIIT International MUN read out the Annual Report. Prof. Hrushikesha Mohanty, VC and Prof. Sasmita Samanta, Pro-VC, KIIT DU were present in the inaugural session, while Prof. Jnanaranjan Mohanty, Registrar, Deemed to be University and Dr. S. Behura, Dy Director, Students Services were present in the valedictory session. Abish Mathew was the star attraction for the star night on September 21. Like previous years, it has attracted student-delegates from all around the globe – more than 2500 students’ delegates joined this mega event.