KIIT International Chess Festival 2019 From May 31 to June 7

Bhubaneswar: The 12th KIIT International Chess Festival 2019 (KICF 2019) is going to be held at KIIT Deemed to be University, Bhubaneswar from May 31 to June 7, 2019.

An important tournament in the international Chess calendar, it is jointly organized by All Odisha Chess Association and KIIT-Deemed to be University under the aegis of All India Chess Federation and World Chess Federation (FIDE).

Grandmasters, International Masters, Woman Grand Masters & Woman International Masters from 30 different countries will be participating in the tournament, which has attractive prize money of Rs. 25,00,000, informed Dr Gaganendu Dash, Director, Sports and Mr Ranjan Mohanty, Vice President All Odisha Chess Association at a press meet at KIIT campus.

The tournament will be played in three categories basing upon ELO Rating of the players. Those having ELO Rating of 2000 and above will compete in Category A. It is expected that around 3000 players, guardians and officials will attend the event.

The participating countries include India, Tajikistan, Czech Republic, Armenia, Belgium, U.S.A, Spain, Venezuela, Russia, Bangladesh, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Malaysia, Vietnam, Chile, Afghanistan, South Africa, Singapore, Greece, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, Hong Kong, Oman, Qatar, Mongolia and India.

Grandmaster Iturrizaga Bonelli Eduardo (Venezuela) with ELO Rating of 2637 is the top-seeded player, while Odisha’s Debashis Das (ELO Rating 2544) will lead the Indian challenge. The results will be published on www.chessresults.comwebsite and the Top 20 boards of Category A will be telecasted live in www.followchess.com. The event will be conducted under the leadership of International Arbiter R. Anatharam.

All games will be played in International Chess Hall, Campus 15(B) and in KIIT International School campuses. KIIT has world-class facilities for hosting international level Chess tournaments. Besides successfully hosting past 11 editions of KICF, FIDE World Junior Chess Championship 2016 and several other international tournaments have been held here.