KIIT and KISS observe 84th Utkal Diwas

Bhubaneswar: The KIIT and KISS on Monday observed the 84th Utkal Diwas, also known as the statehood day, amidst much fervour and enthusiasm.

As the part of its celebration the founder of the institutes, Dr Achutya Samanta garlanded the statue of Utkal Gourav Madhusudhan Das inside the KISS premises.

Later, Samanta addressed the students of KISS at an event organised to celebrate the Utkal Diwas.

Speaking at the event, Samanta highlighted the role of various Odia people including, Madhu Babu, Utkalmani Gopabandhi Das, Fakir Mohan Senapati and Parala Maharaja Krushna Chandra Gajapati in the formation of special Utkal state.

Among others, Rabindra Nath Dash, the secretary & advisor of KIIT, Suryakant Mohanty, the COO of KISS, CEO Dr Prashant Kumar Routray, and Dr PK Das, the director of the institute were also present