Kidnapping bid of siblings foiled in Kandhamal; 7 including jail warden held

Kandhamal: Daringbadi Police in Kandhamal district foiled a kidnapping bid of two siblings near Gajalbadi with the arrest of seven persons on Thursday.

The arrested included warden Subash Chandra Beherdalei of Baliguda sub-jail and a country-made pistol along with nine live bullets was seized from his possession.

The cops also seized a Mahindra Bolero car and eight mobile phones from the arrested persons. Though the identity of the other accused persons was not disclosed immediately, it was learnt that they all hail from Berhampur in Ganjam district.

As per reports, the gang lifted the sibling duo, hailing from Midikia village under Baliguda police limits, after receiving a contract from the arrested jail warden. However, one of them managed to jump out of the vehicle taking advantage of crowd in Daringbadi and rushed to the nearby police station to lodge a complaint.

On the basis of the victim’s statement, a police team led by Daringbadi IIC Alekh Garadia chased down the vehicle and intercepted it near Gajalbadi on the Kandhamal-Ganjam border by opening fire on them.

Following this, the cops nabbed seven persons from the vehicle and rescued another victim, brother of the complainant along with the seizure of arm and ammunition. However, the reason behind the kidnapping is yet to be ascertained.