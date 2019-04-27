Kiara Advani begins shooting for ‘Kanchana’ remake titled ‘Laaxmi Bomb’

By pragativadinewsservice
Kiara Advani
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kiara Advani today started shooting for the Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster ‘Kanchana’ titled ‘Laaxmi Bomb’.

The actress shared a picture from the shooting set on Instagram. “First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB and the journey has just begun,” she wrote.

First Day of #LAAXMIBOMB 💥 @shabskofficial @akshaykumar #raghavalawrence @tusshark89 and the journey has just begun 👻🔥

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on

Kiara is playing the lead opposite Akshay Kumar in the horror movie. The film will mark the return of Akki to the horror genre years after the release of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

Directed by Raghava Lawrence, the movie will see Akshay portraying the character of a brave man who does not believe in ghosts. Besides, R Madhavan has also been roped in to star alongside Akshay Kumar in the movie. The film is slated to hit the screen next year.

Meanwhile, Akshay and Kiara along with their co-stars announced wrap and release date of Good News.

pragativadinewsservice
