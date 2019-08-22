Kia Motors launches 1st Made in India SUV ‘Seltos’ at Rs 9.69 lakh

New Delhi: Korean auto major Kia Motors on Thursday made its debut in India with the launch of one of the most awaited cars, the Seltos, at an introductory price of Rs 9.69 lakh.

Seltos is priced from an aggressive Rs 9.69-15.99 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

Seltos, a mid-sized SUV, is manufactured at the carmaker’s Ananthpur plant in Andhra Pradesh. The model comes in both petrol and diesel variants.

The prebookings for Seltos SUV commenced online as well as on its 206 sales points in the country on July 16. The SUV managed to gather 6,046 bookings on the first day of commencement of bookings. This is an average of over 250 Seltos bookings per hour.

Prior to this, Kia has already set up a wide network of dealerships across the country and the price plays a crucial role in the success of both the Seltos as well as Kia.

Kia’s first product for India is being offered in 18 versions including 6 engine-gearbox options to choose from and is prices aggressively.

The Seltos has an option of 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine, 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines. All the engines are BS6-compliant.

The Seltos is loaded with features. It gets a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a segment-first 8-inch heads-up display, Bose Premium 8-speaker system with mood lighting, ventilated front seats, a smart air purifier system, sunroof, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera and blind-view monitor and more.

The SUV will be sold through Kia’s 265 touchpoints across 160 cities in India that are already operational. Kia offers a 3-year/unlimited kilometre warranty with a 2-year extension option. Key rivals to the Kia Seltos include the Hyundai Creta, the Mahindra XUV500, the Renault Captur, the Nissan Kicks and the MG Hector.