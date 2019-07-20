Khurda-Bolangir rail line: Engine’s trial run conducted from Nayagarh to Mahipur

Nayagarh: In a development regarding the Khurda-Bolangir rail line, a locomotive or train engine rolled out from Nayagarh to Mahipur railway station.

The newly-laid tracks, measuring up to 12 kilometres, had the first trial run of the engine.

Though senior officials and engineers of the East Coast Railways were present during the process, the exact date of when the tracks will be used as transportation is not yet disclosed. However, the tracks are likely to be opened after a high-level meeting that is scheduled to be held on July 25.

Notably, the Centre in the 2019 Union Budget had sanctioned Rs 350 crore for Khurda Road-Bolangir railway project.