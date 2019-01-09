Khelo India Youth Games Day 3: Odisha, Maharashtra Register Win In Men’s U-21

Mumbai: Action in the 2nd Khelo India Youth Games 2019 continued here at the Mahindra Hockey Stadium on the third day of the sports event.

Odisha and Maharashtra won their matches in the Under-21 Men’s category, while Haryana and Punjab registered victories in their respective second Pool B matches of the Under-17 Men’s Hockey competition.

In the Under-17 Men’s category, it was Haryana who won their second consecutive match of the competition as they defeated Jharkhand 9-1 in their Pool B match.

Haryana’s Yogesh Singh (6′, 33′, 47′, 48′, 52′) scored five goals while Abhimanyu (3′), skipper Ankit Malik (17′), Manjeet (21′) and Tanuj Saroha (58′) also chipped in with a goal each. Jharkhand’s Kamal Baraik (30′) scored his team’s only goal of the match.

In the other Pool B encounter of the day, it was Punjab who registered their first win of the competition as they defeated Chandigarh 2-1. It was Punjab who opened the scoring in the 12th minute through Prabhsimranjeet Singh as he converted a Penalty Corner.

The leading team scored their second in the 46th minute through Sarbjot Singh to stamp their authority on the match as Chandigarh could only manage a consolation goal in the 57th minute which was scored by Rohit.

The Under-21 Men’s category saw two Pool B matches being conducted where Odisha and hosts Maharashtra secured victories in their matches against Haryana and Jharkhand respectively.

The first Pool B match of the day saw Odisha register a comfortable 4-1 victory over Haryana to increase their tally to six points from two matches. Goals for Odisha were scored by Nilam Sanjeep Xess (3′, 57′), Shilanand Lakra (16′) and Gregory Xess (19′) while Mandeep Mor (8′) scored Haryana’s only goal of the game.

In the other Pool B match of the day, it was hosts Maharashtra who registered their first victory of the competition as they defeated Jharkhand 8-3.

The match saw Maharashtra score five goals in the opening two quarters to put their opponents on the back foot and then scored three more in the fourth quarter to wrap up the victory.

Goals for the victors were scored by Rohan Patil (24′, 46′), Malhari Chavan (13′), Raies Mujawar (15′), Saurabh Patil (18′), Abdul Salmani (24′), Venkatesh Kenche (48′) and Harish Shindgi (50′) while Oriya Birsa (35′, 58′) and skipper Patras Kujur (52′) scored the goals for Jharkhand.