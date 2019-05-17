Khallikote Assistant Engineer Caught Taking Bribe

Berhampur: Vigilance sleuths on Friday nabbed assistant engineer of Khallikote Electricity Division while accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a lineman.

The accused officer has been identified as Basanta Patnaik, currently posted as an assistant engineer in Khallikote Electricity Division.

According to sources, the complainant, Bibekananda Nayak, had been approaching the accused officer since long to pass the pending file of his transfer order. However, Patnaik demanded a bribe of Rs 15000 to pass the transfer order.

Following this, Nayak approached the Vigilance in this regard. Based on the complaint, the anti-corruption sleuths laid a trap and caught the assistant engineer red-handed while accepting the gratification.