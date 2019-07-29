KGF: Chapter 2- First look of Sanjay Dutt as Adheera unveiled on his 60th birthday

Mumbai: The makers of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2 have revealed the first look of Sanjay Dutt’s character Adheera from the movie on his 60th birthday.

The actor will bring the character to life onscreen in the upcoming sequel. KGF: Chapter 2 went on the floors a few weeks ago.

Fans had been eagerly awaiting for any update regarding the sequel to KGF Chapter 1 and the makers earlier provided them with a teaser poster of KGF Chapter 2. Adheera was one such character who was already presented before the fans, but his identity was kept a secret.

In the poster, Sanju baba looks daunting with only his eyes on display while the rest of his face is covered.

<>



</>

It is reported that Raveena Tandon will also be seen in a pivotal role. However, the makers have decided to keep all information regarding the character well-guarded, until officially announced from their end.

Earlier, actor Yash had revealed that the second part of the film is going to be bigger than the first chapter in terms of budget and stunts.

Meanwhile, fans are eagerly waiting to see how well Yash is donning Rocky Bhai in the sequel. His hairdo and beard from the prequel became a trend among the mass.

Just like the first film, KGF: Chapter 2 will be made in Kannada and dubbed in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi.

The two-part film series focuses on Raja Krishnappa Bairya aka Rocky, who is born poor, but once he reaches Mumbai in the ‘60s his quest for power and wealth takes shape.