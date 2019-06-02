Kesia’s two associates to undergo 7-year imprisonment

Cuttack: The Chief Judicial Magistrate has sentenced two associates of Kesia alias Kesab Behera to seven years imprisonment for their complicity in an attempt on Chakuli’s life, the prime accused in Kesia murder case.

A penalty of Rs 5000 fine on each was also handed out. The accused would undergo additional one-year imprisonment if failed on the fine, the judgment stated.

As per the case details, Chakuli had called Kesia out of his house and opened fire at him, just in front of his house, and left the place, leaving him in a pool of blood. However, cops arrested Chakuli and produced in a court. Later, the court acquitted Chakuli due to lack of evidence.

Fumed, Kesia’s two associates, Chanda alias Arfaz Khan and Madhab Behera had hurled bombs on the house of Chakuli and also attacked his family members on May 27, 2015.

Acting on the complaint by Chakuli’s family members, Lalbag police had launched an investigation and filed a charge sheet against the duo.