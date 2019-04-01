Kesari earns Rs 125 Cr at Box Office

Mumbai: Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari is unstoppable at the Box Office and has earned Rs 125 crore by the end of weekend 2.

After becoming one of the highest openers in 2019, the film will soon break the records of ‘Toilet Ek Prem Kath’ and ‘2.0’. The film is expected to cross Rs 150 crore mark in the coming weeks.

Noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote: “#Kesari attracts abundant footfalls in Weekend 2… Should comfortably cross *lifetime biz* of #ToiletEPK and emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film, after #2Point0 [#Hindi]… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: 125.01 cr. India biz.”

<>

#Kesari attracts abundant footfalls in Weekend 2… Should comfortably cross *lifetime biz* of #ToiletEPK and emerge Akshay Kumar’s highest grossing film, after #2Point0 [#Hindi]… [Week 2] Fri 4.45 cr, Sat 6.45 cr, Sun 8.25 cr. Total: ₹ 125.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 1, 2019



</>

Anurag Singh’s Kesari features Akshay and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles and revolves around the Battle of Saragarhi, which was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British Army and Afghan tribes.

