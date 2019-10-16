Kerala police nab 58 persons for sharing child pornography

Kerala: In a crackdown, Kerala police have arrested 58 persons of an international group for sharing child pornography with others on social media platforms.

The operation termed as ‘P-Hunt’ is being led by Additional Deputy General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham under the supervision of Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera.

He said the group has a total of 5 lakh members, 126 of whom are from Kerala.

Administrators of this group are based in Pakistan and other European countries. It was difficult to find the members at first since they use fake identities and pseudonyms to conceal their identities.

However, Kerala Police have alerted Interpol and other agencies and managed to crack down on the members of the group. The reports said raids were conducted at 21 places across the state by the Counter Child Sexual Exploitation Unit of Kerala police.