Kerala CPM chief offers resignation after son entangled in rape charges

Kannur: The Kerala CPM chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has offered resignation after his son was entangled in rape charges, according to reports.

Although there is no official confirmation regarding this, Balakrishnan has reportedly offered to step down from the post over the allegations.

The top leadership of the party said that he need not to resign from the post as he has not attempted to shield his son.

The CPM cadre cannot afford to lose a top leader like Balakrishnan, especially at this juncture when they are reeling under humiliating defeat of the party in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The cadre feels his exit could shake the pillars of the party, more so since they have won only one seat in the general elections, that to in a state where they are in government.

The opposition party in Kerala, the Congress, has sought a through inquiry into the case and has asked the CPM to probe the matter.

Balakrishnan’s son Binoy, who is a businessman in Dubai, was accused by a woman of rape and a case in this matter was filed in Mumbai.