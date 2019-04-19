Keonjhar police celebrates Bada Khana with underprivileged kids

Keonjhar: Keonjhar police is winning hearts on the social media after they invited underprivileged children to the Bada Khana (a police tradition of ceremonial feast on formation day) last week.

The children not only shared their meals with the top police officials of the district but also spent quality time in the park set up on the police campus.

Keonjhar SP, J.N Pankaj posted the photographs on social media which received accolades from many users. “It was quite flattering for us when we learnt that many of them want to be police officers. It was an inspiring session for us too as their ability to live joyful in difficult conditions has the potential to leave anyone enormously inspired,” read the Facebook post of the IPS officer.

This is not the first time Keonjhar police earned praise for its noble gesture. Earlier, the district police had revived a pond at the Police Line into a children’s amusement centre. Besides, they had also set up a new open air restaurant with the theme on ‘Police in Bollywood’. The walls of the canteen feature several Bollywood actors who had donned the police uniform in the silver screen.