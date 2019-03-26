Keonjhar double murder case: Six get life term

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
life
Pic Credit: Internet
7

Keonjhar: A local court here on Tuesday convicted six persons and sentenced them to life imprisonment in connection with the murder of two persons at Karangabati village under Soso police limits.

The Anandpur ADJ court also slapped a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the convicts—Sanjeeb Nayak, Pradeep Nayak, Jagannath Behera, Udaya Nayak, Dilip Nayak and Bolochan Nayak.

Related Posts

Rs 2 lakh seized from car in poll-bound Bargarh

College student drowns in pond while taking bath

Denied ticket, Congress G Udaygiri MLA files papers as…

According to case diary, the convicted had killed two persons, Ramesh Nayak and Bidydhar Aicha of the village on April 4, 2015. They had also attacked Banchanidhi Aicha, who had sustained serious injuries.

The court pronounced the verdict after taking into consideration the statements of witnesses, police records and circumstantial pieces of evidence.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.