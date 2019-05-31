Kendu leaf godown torched in Nabarangpur

Nabarangpur: At least nine rooms were gutted in a fire allegedly triggered by unidentified miscreants at a Kendu leaf godown in Umerkote of Nabarangpur district.

According to sources, around 20-30 miscreants allegedly torched a Kendu leaf godown in Umerkote. Locals spotted smoke emanating from the godown and immediately alerted local police and fire service personnel about the same.

Following this, fire tenders immediately swung into action to doused the flames. However, nine rooms of the godown were completely gutted by then.

While the actual reason behind the incident is ye to be ascertained, Umerkote SDPO Hemant Padhi suspects the involvement of Naxals in the fire mishap, sources said.