Kendrapara SHG comes up with ‘ecological Rakhis’ this Raksha Bandhan

Kendrapara: A self-help group (SHG) in Kendrapara, Shiva Parvati Production is selling ecological Rakhis made with golden grass ahead of the festival of Raksha Bandhan on August 15.

Golden Grass, known locally as ‘Kaincha’, is a wild grass found in Kendrapara and nearby districts. It grows to a height of about 5-6 feet, and the inflorescent stick, which appears after the monsoon, is used for weaving.

The SHG which has around 130 women artisans working for it have collaborated with Odisha Rural Development And Marketing Society (ORMAS) to sell these Rakhis in Kendrapara, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. The cost varies from Rs. 15 to Rs. 20.

Samarth Verma, District Magistrate and Collector, Kendrapara District said: “Odisha is globally known for its art and craft and these local artisans and self-help groups have already earned recognition for their skills. My aim would be to provide them with a more sustainable way of income by opening an offline sustainable showroom where they will be able to display their products and will also reach out to e-commerce players like Amazon and Flipkart. Also, will speak with other departments of the state like tourism, handicrafts and forest to work out a way forward.”