Kendrapara Medicine dealer murder: Police arrest five

Kendrapara: Police on Saturday arrested five persons in connection with the murder of a medicine dealer near Hatia in Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district.

The identity of the accused persons was not known immediately.

A medicine dealer, identified as Gagan Sahu, of Manikunda village in this district, was shot dead over past enmity near Hatia in Marshaghai block of Kendrapara district.

This was informed by SP Niti Sekhar at a press meet on Saturday.

Notably, on September 18, Gagan was en route to Kendrapara from Manikunda when some bike-borne miscreants had opened fire on him and fled the spot.